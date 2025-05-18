Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
Ice Chips
My wife and I enjoyed lunch on the way home from church. This is my water glass. I was drawn to the rich, warm tones from the table.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
18th May 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Cool find
May 22nd, 2025
