Ice Chips by skipt07
161 / 365

Ice Chips

My wife and I enjoyed lunch on the way home from church. This is my water glass. I was drawn to the rich, warm tones from the table.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own. Listen for...
Dave ace
Cool find
May 22nd, 2025  
