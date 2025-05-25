Sign up
Redheaded Woodpecker
They come on occasion, you never know when. We just happened to be sitting at our dining room table when he arrived this time, and he ate for a while.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own. Listen for...
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful focus colour and capture
May 26th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Such a beautiful guest. Love this.
May 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 26th, 2025
