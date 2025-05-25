Previous
Redheaded Woodpecker by skipt07
162 / 365

Redheaded Woodpecker

They come on occasion, you never know when. We just happened to be sitting at our dining room table when he arrived this time, and he ate for a while.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own. Listen for...
Margaret Brown
Wonderful focus colour and capture
May 26th, 2025  
Dixie Goode
Such a beautiful guest. Love this.
May 26th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful capture!
May 26th, 2025  
