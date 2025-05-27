Previous
The Durrast House by skipt07
163 / 365

The Durrast House

This is a quaint house in the Borough of New Wilmington. I believe it was built in the 19th century and has been well maintained. I thought it really stands out with the stars and stripes on display for Memorial Day.
Rob Z ace
A wonderful Memorial Day tribute.
May 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous Memorial Day observance and a truly lovely building!
May 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 30th, 2025  
