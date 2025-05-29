Previous
What cha Lookin' At? by skipt07
What cha Lookin' At?

This House Sparrow was checking something out, I'm really not sure what, but it reminded me of a dog when a dog is trying to figure something out. I was shooting through a window, so I don't think it was me.
29th May 2025

skipt07
Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own.
Joanne Diochon
Great shot. Love the way you have composed the picture too.
June 23rd, 2025  
