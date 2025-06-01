Sign up
165 / 365
Wabi-Sabi
One dying rose in a bouquet. I bought my wife a bouquet that had two roses. The bouquet must have gotten too cold, as the roses never opened. They just turned brown.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
6
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own. Listen for...
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st June 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
That happens sometimes, I don't think it's the cold. Still pretty though.
June 19th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous still
June 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2025
KV
ace
Lovely detail… the pink tones are really nice.
June 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo…
June 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous crepe-like texture.
June 19th, 2025
