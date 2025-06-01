Previous
Wabi-Sabi by skipt07
Wabi-Sabi

One dying rose in a bouquet. I bought my wife a bouquet that had two roses. The bouquet must have gotten too cold, as the roses never opened. They just turned brown.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own. Listen for...
Judith Johnson ace
That happens sometimes, I don't think it's the cold. Still pretty though.
June 19th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous still
June 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2025  
KV ace
Lovely detail… the pink tones are really nice.
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo…
June 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous crepe-like texture.
June 19th, 2025  
