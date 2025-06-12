Previous
Got A Little Time on My Hands by skipt07
Got A Little Time on My Hands

We were leaving our favorite Mexican restaurant when I noticed this clock, which has always been there, but I looked more closely this time. I wonder how many other things have escaped my attention over the years?
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

@skipt07
KV ace
The hands seem so tiny compared to the face… it is good for a photographer to notice things:)
June 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot and that is so interesting and kind humorous.
June 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture and observation
June 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Life gets busy… the good thing is you’ve stopped to look at it… so all is good.
June 23rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Very good!
June 23rd, 2025  
