Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
169 / 365
Got A Little Time on My Hands
We were leaving our favorite Mexican restaurant when I noticed this clock, which has always been there, but I looked more closely this time. I wonder how many other things have escaped my attention over the years?
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own. Listen for...
3183
photos
163
followers
153
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
12th June 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
The hands seem so tiny compared to the face… it is good for a photographer to notice things:)
June 23rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot and that is so interesting and kind humorous.
June 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture and observation
June 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Life gets busy… the good thing is you’ve stopped to look at it… so all is good.
June 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Very good!
June 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close