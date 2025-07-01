Sign up
Fleabane
A common weedy annual or biannual native to Eastern North America, which was introduced along the West Coast and nearby interior regions. I got a small tripod for Father's Day and I decided to go try it out on some of the seasonal flowers
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Awful name but beautiful delicate daisy like flowers
July 1st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful
July 1st, 2025
