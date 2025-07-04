Previous
Happy Birthday #2 by skipt07
173 / 365

Happy Birthday #2

This one was taken at a fireworks display on July Fourth in another neighboring town. This show is put on by an individual annually. The man's name is White, so he jokingly calls it The Annual Fireworks Display on the White house lawn.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

@skipt07
Lesley ace
Wow, great capture
July 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Excellent capture!
July 10th, 2025  
Janice ace
Great image of the fireworks.
July 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic!
July 10th, 2025  
