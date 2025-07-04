Sign up
173 / 365
Happy Birthday #2
This one was taken at a fireworks display on July Fourth in another neighboring town. This show is put on by an individual annually. The man's name is White, so he jokingly calls it The Annual Fireworks Display on the White house lawn.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don't try to figure everything out on your own. Listen for...
Photo Details
Lesley
ace
Wow, great capture
July 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Excellent capture!
July 10th, 2025
Janice
ace
Great image of the fireworks.
July 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic!
July 10th, 2025
