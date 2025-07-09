Busy, Busy, Bees

We stopped at a local orchard. They have their own beehives so that their trees get pollinated in the spring. On one wall of the business, they have a honeycomb inside a plexiglass case where you can watch the bees come and go. In the winter months, they cover it over. While they don't hibernate in the traditional sense of a deep sleep, they do enter a state of reduced activity called torpor to conserve energy during the winter. They stay active within the hive, forming a cluster and vibrating their wing muscles to generate heat to keep warm. Other bee species, like bumblebees, do hibernate underground during the winter. (I saw this in my gallery on my phone. I forgot to upload it.)