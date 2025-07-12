Fireworks Festival

The Annual Fireworks Festival was held on July 12th in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Once called the Fireworks Capital of America, New Castle hosts this event annually. Two pyrotechnic companies were headquartered in New Castle for many years until three years ago when one of them relocated to another city. That company is Zambelli Internationale. The remaining company is Pyrotecnico. The two companies would alternate putting on the display. Now, each year it is Pyrotecnico that provides the display to bring the festival to a close.