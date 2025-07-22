Butter and Eggs

Butter-and-Eggs, (Linaria vulgaris), perennial herbaceous plant of the Plantaginaceae family, native to Eurasia. The plant is widely naturalized in North America, where it is considered an invasive species.



Butter-and-eggs grows up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) tall, bears narrow flax-like leaves, and produces showy yellow and orange flowers that are two-lipped and spurred like snapdragons. Seeds are borne in a capsule fruit and feature a small notched wing for wind dispersal.



My wife went for a walk this evening and returned with this wildflower.