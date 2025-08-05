Sign up
180 / 365
Orange Lily
One of the four Orange Lilies in my wife's bouquet. The first one was looking up, and this one was looking right at us.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Remember the...
3196
photos
166
followers
154
following
49% complete
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
5th August 2025 3:38pm
Privacy
Public
Barb
ace
Very nice!
August 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow!
August 5th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lovely lines!
August 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
August 5th, 2025
