Previous
Orange Lily by skipt07
180 / 365

Orange Lily

One of the four Orange Lilies in my wife's bouquet. The first one was looking up, and this one was looking right at us.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Remember the...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very nice!
August 5th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow!
August 5th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lovely lines!
August 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact