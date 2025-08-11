Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Moon Shot Using a Tripod
Okay, last one. Well, at least of this particular moon phase. I cropped it a bit to try to bring out more details of the craters.
Thank you to all who have visited my first two recent moon shots and for your gracious comments and faves.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Remember the...
3200
photos
166
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
11th August 2025 10:41pm
