187 / 365
It Ain't me Babe
One of my favorite groups from the sixties was the Turtles. It Ain't me, Babe, was their top hit. I sure miss the music from the 60's compared to the stuff you hear today, especially on satellite radio.
It Ain't Me Babe
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Remember the...
3205
photos
165
followers
154
following
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Views
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
14th August 2025 3:27pm
Tags
songtitle-119
