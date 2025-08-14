Previous
It Ain't me Babe by skipt07
187 / 365

It Ain't me Babe

One of my favorite groups from the sixties was the Turtles. It Ain't me, Babe, was their top hit. I sure miss the music from the 60's compared to the stuff you hear today, especially on satellite radio.

It Ain't Me Babe
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Remember the...
