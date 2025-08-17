Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Wabi-sabi
Petals fallen from dying flowers
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
3
2
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is, Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Remember the...
3204
photos
165
followers
154
following
188
14
14
3
2
Endeavoring
Canon EOS R6m2
17th August 2025 3:46pm
Barb
ace
Lovely!
August 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful light
August 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Nice b&w
August 17th, 2025
