Buhl Park - Shelter #1

This is the biggest and most elaborate picnic shelter in the park. Once upon a time, it housed offices upstairs, but the space is now used for storage.



Here is some history if you care to read it:



Yale-educated Frank H. Buhl (1848-1918) had returned in 1887 from Detroit, Michigan to help his father run the Iron Works, and in the following year, the Iron Works became Mercer County's largest employer. Buhl founded the Buhl Steel Company in 1896, which three years later merged into the National Steel Co., which was itself eventually merged into the United States Steel Corporation shortly before Buhl's retirement. Buhl became known as the "Father of the Industrial Shenango Valley" and also founded Sharon Steel and Sharon Steel Castings (also merged into U.S. Steel).



Buhl married Julia Forker, daughter of a prominent Sharon family. They had no children and became known for using their fortune to support the surrounding community. Buhl's father had founded the Christian H. Buhl Hospital (now the Sharon Regional Hospital). Frank Buhl established the F.H. Buhl club, which was open to all Sharon citizens in 1903, and it was located between this building and the city's downtown area. It held music and social rooms, bowling alleys, billiards and games rooms, and a library. It merged with a women's club founded by Julia Buhl and continues to serve the community as a recreation center. In 1914, the F.H. Buhl Farm opened as a 300-acre park, complete with an 11-acre lake, beaches, 10 tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, picnic groves, pavilions, a playground, and a baseball field. It is also the home of the only free-of-charge golf course in the United States.