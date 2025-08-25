Push Back?

As I mentioned in the commentary of my Cracker Barrel photo, the CEO has announced drastic changes not only to their menu but to the interior and exterior ot their buildings, and there has been a lot of talk about the move on social media as of late. We went there for breakfast this morning, arriving around 10 am. In all the years and visits to Cracker Barrel, we have never seen it empty like this. I asked our food server if she thought that it was just an off day or if this was in response from customers to the changes coming. She told us she had been off for 7 days, I am guessing on vacation, and when she returned, she was met with all the changes. We will see if Cracker Barrel suffers the same results that Bud Light did when it went woke. Plus, now, they are serving alcohol, which they never did before. It was a family restaurant.