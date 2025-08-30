Remnants of What Was

I have been meaning to get this picture before it went away. Today, I finally made time. These two piles of grinds are what is left of the Shenango Valley Mall. The contractors ground up all the bricks and cement blocks into gravel-sized pieces, creating large piles that were once bigger than this. The two trees were once a part of the greenery around the parking lot. They have the area fenced off, so I had to shoot this from across the road. I turned it into black and white for aesthetic reasons.

The background was trees, so I darkened the shadows to get this result