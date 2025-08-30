Previous
Remnants of What Was by skipt07
Remnants of What Was

I have been meaning to get this picture before it went away. Today, I finally made time. These two piles of grinds are what is left of the Shenango Valley Mall. The contractors ground up all the bricks and cement blocks into gravel-sized pieces, creating large piles that were once bigger than this. The two trees were once a part of the greenery around the parking lot. They have the area fenced off, so I had to shoot this from across the road. I turned it into black and white for aesthetic reasons.
The background was trees, so I darkened the shadows to get this result
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
That seems sad. Are they building apartments? Nice edit, though.
August 31st, 2025  
Kathy ace
Wow. That must have been some process to observe.
August 31st, 2025  
