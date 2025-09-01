Previous
1946 Dodge Pickup Truck by skipt07
196 / 365

1946 Dodge Pickup Truck

Labor Day 2025. It was a gorgeous day. We went to the annual Buhl Day at Buhl Farm Park to enjoy some food as there food trucks. Our first stop was at the casino, where they were holding the art and photography exhibits. We were disappointed as there weren't many photograph entries, and the ones that won ribbons, we felt that other entries were more deserving. They also had several older model cars, most were restored. This old pickup truck was original. No real restoration has been done to it, although maybe some engine work and tires? I tried to get some of the features.
Years ago, many local churches participated and offered ethnic dishes like halushki, gyros, and stuffed cabbage rolls. Now the only ethnic food is prepared by a Haitian gentleman, consisting of rice and beans, jerk chicken, and a Haitian version of halushki.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Remember the...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Super photograph!
September 2nd, 2025  
Ian JB ace
Wow a great Image. :)
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous image fav
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
