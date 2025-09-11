Twenty-four Years On

In the quiet dawn, the world stood still,

A day of sorrow, a void to fill.

Twenty-four years, the memories remain,

A nation healing from the pain.



Heroes rose, their courage bright,

In the darkest hour, a guiding light.

We remember those who came and went,

Their legacy, a love well spent.



Together we stand, stronger than before,

United hearts, forever more.

In remembrance, we find our way,

To hope, to peace, to a brighter day.



Accompanying photo ©Google Photos