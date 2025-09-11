Sign up
202 / 365
Twenty-four Years On
In the quiet dawn, the world stood still,
A day of sorrow, a void to fill.
Twenty-four years, the memories remain,
A nation healing from the pain.
Heroes rose, their courage bright,
In the darkest hour, a guiding light.
We remember those who came and went,
Their legacy, a love well spent.
Together we stand, stronger than before,
United hearts, forever more.
In remembrance, we find our way,
To hope, to peace, to a brighter day.
Accompanying photo ©Google Photos
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Endeavoring
9/11
9/11
Anne
ace
Poignant words and photos, we remember with them
September 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Thanks for this very moving and appropriate posting today, Skip! I remember well where I was when we first got this news and watched the tragedy unfolding. God grant us undeserved peace in our nation and in our world!
September 11th, 2025
