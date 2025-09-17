Previous
Word of The Month by skipt07
Word of The Month

Day 17 - Sapling

With it being so dry, I was surprised to have found this
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find and shot -
September 21st, 2025  
Jennifer ace
A hardy piece of hope. Sweet find
September 21st, 2025  
