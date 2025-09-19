Sign up
213 / 365
Word of The Month
Day 19 - Shower
With no rain I was stuck with doing a shot of our shower head. I was excited (chuffed) that I as able to capture the spray.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
3243
photos
166
followers
156
following
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
19th September 2025 3:42pm
Tags
sept25words
KV
ace
Nicely done!
September 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific
September 23rd, 2025
