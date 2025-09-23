Previous
Word of The Month by skipt07
Word of The Month

Day 23 - Sock

My wife came up with this idea. We all have a washing machine that eats socks and other small things. You go to get dressed and can't find the mates to some of your socks.
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
Annie D ace
😆 great image. I have a spot in the draw for sock orphans and occasionally they're reunited with their partner 😄 I admit I'm not opposed to wearing mismatched socks.
September 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
Scary washer! Look out socks! Creative idea for the word.
September 23rd, 2025  
