Previous
218 / 365
Word of The Month
Day 24 - Sweet
I thought I'd go a different way with this by posting a photo of my sweet granddaughter and great granddaughter
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
Photo Details
Tags
sept25words
Linda Godwin
Such beautiful smiles!! Great shot
September 25th, 2025
