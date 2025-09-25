Previous
Word of The Month by skipt07
Word of The Month

Day 25 - Stuff

Another idea from my wife.
With airlines restricting baggage, we've all turned to stuffing as much of our things into our carry-ons.
Beverley ace
I wonder if you sat on it… it would close? Might be heavy
Brilliant shot
September 26th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@beverley365 - Maybe if an elephant sat on it. 😉
September 26th, 2025  
