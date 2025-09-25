Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
Word of The Month
Day 25 - Stuff
Another idea from my wife.
With airlines restricting baggage, we've all turned to stuffing as much of our things into our carry-ons.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
2
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
3247
photos
166
followers
156
following
60% complete
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
213
306
214
215
216
217
218
219
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
25th September 2025 7:16pm
Tags
sept25words
Beverley
ace
I wonder if you sat on it… it would close? Might be heavy
Brilliant shot
September 26th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@beverley365
- Maybe if an elephant sat on it. 😉
September 26th, 2025
Brilliant shot