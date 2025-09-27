Sign up
221 / 365
Homecoming - 2025
Our granddaughter and one of her friends on the drumline all dressed up for this year's homecoming festivities.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
3256
photos
166
followers
156
following
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What's homecoming? Is it like harvest? Beautiful girls.
October 17th, 2025
Simply Amanda
I love those drumline kids. Lucas, our son, did 5 years of drumline.
Beautiful girls!
October 17th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@casablanca
- That is a very good question. I wasn't sure how many other countries have one or maybe you have something similar but call it something else.
In the States, most high schools and colleges have football teams. American football, that is. Towards the end of their regular season schedules, during a home game, they have their, homecoming game, and they crown a homecoming queen. Usually the most popular or well-known girl wins. Only senior girls and boys are eligible to be queen or king. Some schools have a homecoming queen and king. Of course since Great Britain has a monarchy, the king out ranks the queen. But, in the States, during homecoming there is usually more ado about the girl who is crowned queen. In high school football most games are played at night. If that is the case, they will have a dinner at some location or locations and a dance following the next night, usually Saturday. If they play the game during the day time they have the dinner and dance that evening. All alumni are invited to attend the game and dance, hence, homecoming. The past queen from the year before usually returns to crown the new queen. I hope that makes sense.
Oh, by the way, something that might interest you, the doors behind them are the side doors to the chapel of Westminster College.
October 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@skipt07
wow, thanks for the detailed explanation. We have nothing like that at all in England. Most people never go near their high school (secondary school I would call it) once they have left and competitive sport is generally just midweek or Saturday mornings for current students. It all ends when you leave school unless a reunion happens, but that is rare. Nothing like you have described happens here. Suddenly so many American films make more sense!!
October 17th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@casablanca
- 😉
October 17th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@casablanca
- Reunions are a big deal here. My class had held a reunion about every five years. I haven't gone to one. I have heard that those who do attend are the clique that had little to do with us. As far as I know, only a few of the people that I hung around with go.
Every now and then I'll see a reunion advertised in the newspaper. Some are classes from the 1950s
October 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 17th, 2025
