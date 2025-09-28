Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Word of The Month
Day 28 - Spark
It just so happened that I needed to buy a new spark plug for my leaf blower, which fit the word off the day.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
1
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
3249
photos
166
followers
156
following
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
28th September 2025 2:24pm
Tags
sept25word
Beverley
ace
Brilliant sparkle… great timing
September 30th, 2025
