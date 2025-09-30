Sign up
223 / 365
Word of The Month
Day 30 - Smile
This is our smiling great-granddaughter, who continually brightens our day.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
3252
photos
166
followers
156
following
Tags
sept25words
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Such a delightful smile.
October 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a doll baby!
October 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful little lady
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Absolutely adorable. A fav for the huge smile and 'awwww' I just did.
October 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Smiling eyes beaming smile.. oh what a beauty she is…sooo gorgeous
October 6th, 2025
