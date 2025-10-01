Previous
Next
Zoom Burst by skipt07
225 / 365

Zoom Burst

We went for a walk and I took my camera with me. It was overcast, and I thought I'd see something of interest on the way.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact