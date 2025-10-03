Previous
Next
Hibiscus (Mallow) by skipt07
226 / 365

Hibiscus (Mallow)

Hibiscus is a genus of flowering plants in the mallow family, Malvaceae. The genus is quite large, comprising several hundred species that are native to warm-temperate, subtropical, and tropical regions worldwide. Member species are renowned for their large, showy flowers, and those species are commonly known simply as "hibiscus", or less widely known as rose mallow. The genus includes both annual and perennial herbaceous plants, as well as woody shrubs and small trees. A second flower from my friend's flower bed.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous capture fav!
October 25th, 2025  
Dave ace
beautiful lighting
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact