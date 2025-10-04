Previous
A Salute to Service by skipt07
A Salute to Service

Tonight before the football game, the Greyhounds honored first responders, active duty, and veterans as they unfurled this large flag before the playing of the National Anthem.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Corinne C ace
They do look nice
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool image
October 5th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@corinnec - Thank you. They are the largest band in two counties and well respected. The music director has them memorize their music and they are well disciplined when performing. Last year they performed at the Kentucky Derby's Pegasus Parade and won the best band award.
October 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is a beautiful photo and lovely to read the information. To win best band award is really awesome. Lovely
October 5th, 2025  
