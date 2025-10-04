Sign up
Previous
222 / 365
A Salute to Service
Tonight before the football game, the Greyhounds honored first responders, active duty, and veterans as they unfurled this large flag before the playing of the National Anthem.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
4
1
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
flag
,
to
,
service
,
salute
Corinne C
ace
They do look nice
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool image
October 5th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@corinnec
- Thank you. They are the largest band in two counties and well respected. The music director has them memorize their music and they are well disciplined when performing. Last year they performed at the Kentucky Derby's Pegasus Parade and won the best band award.
October 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is a beautiful photo and lovely to read the information. To win best band award is really awesome. Lovely
October 5th, 2025
