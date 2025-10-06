Sign up
226 / 365
Pregame Preliminaries
At the beginning of each volleyball match, the two opposing teams' starting line-up meet at the net and touch one another's hands as they say, "Good luck" to one another.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
6th October 2025 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
