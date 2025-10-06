Previous
Next
Pregame Preliminaries by skipt07
226 / 365

Pregame Preliminaries

At the beginning of each volleyball match, the two opposing teams' starting line-up meet at the net and touch one another's hands as they say, "Good luck" to one another.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact