227 / 365
Birch Tree Bark
While waiting for my wife, I noticed this birch tree in a neighboring home's yard, and I like how the sun that was being filtered by other trees brought out the texture of the bark. One of those, Eye of the Beholder shots.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
1
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
Photo Details
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful textures and light
October 23rd, 2025
