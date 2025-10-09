Previous
Birch Tree Bark by skipt07
227 / 365

Birch Tree Bark

While waiting for my wife, I noticed this birch tree in a neighboring home's yard, and I like how the sun that was being filtered by other trees brought out the texture of the bark. One of those, Eye of the Beholder shots.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful textures and light
October 23rd, 2025  
