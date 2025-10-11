Previous
Resurgence by skipt07
226 / 365

Resurgence

These flowers are in a hanging basket our daughter and granddaughter bought for my wife last year for Mother's Day. They have just been just existing all summer. But now they are putting on quite a show.

I've been awol as of late. Between going to volleyball games and football games our weeks have been very busy. Then a friend of our daughter's asked me if I could give her copies of some of my photos that I have taken during the volleyball games. The Volleyball Boosters have a banquet at the end of the season, and they print of 100 or more photos for the players to pick up and keep. So, I've been spending a lot of time going through photos, weeding out the no so good ones, cropping and .... well, you know.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful healthy flowers… hanging baskets are sooo beautiful.

Wonderful family times… all so much fun. Enjoy sorting your photos.
October 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful details, light
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact