Resurgence

These flowers are in a hanging basket our daughter and granddaughter bought for my wife last year for Mother's Day. They have just been just existing all summer. But now they are putting on quite a show.



I've been awol as of late. Between going to volleyball games and football games our weeks have been very busy. Then a friend of our daughter's asked me if I could give her copies of some of my photos that I have taken during the volleyball games. The Volleyball Boosters have a banquet at the end of the season, and they print of 100 or more photos for the players to pick up and keep. So, I've been spending a lot of time going through photos, weeding out the no so good ones, cropping and .... well, you know.