Simple Paths by skipt07
234 / 365

Simple Paths

My wife was out for a walk, and this Amish buggy went past us, giving me a chance to capture it. What appears to be a tunnel of trees is an optical illusion.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Maggiemae ace
Lovely finish to this shot! Smooth road, overhanging foliage! fav
November 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
November 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Made for a great capture
November 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful fall capture
November 1st, 2025  
Cathy
Serene scene!
November 1st, 2025  
