Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
234 / 365
Simple Paths
My wife was out for a walk, and this Amish buggy went past us, giving me a chance to capture it. What appears to be a tunnel of trees is an optical illusion.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3271
photos
166
followers
156
following
66% complete
View this month »
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
15th October 2025 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely finish to this shot! Smooth road, overhanging foliage! fav
November 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 1st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Made for a great capture
November 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful fall capture
November 1st, 2025
Cathy
Serene scene!
November 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close