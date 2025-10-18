Previous
Fresh Baked Bread by skipt07
Fresh Baked Bread

Can you smell it? My wife tried a new sourdough bread. This is from a company that was recommended to her. It comes partially baked and is frozen. It was quite good and has a different texture than the sourdough we usually buy.
