230 / 365
Fresh Baked Bread
Can you smell it? My wife tried a new sourdough bread. This is from a company that was recommended to her. It comes partially baked and is frozen. It was quite good and has a different texture than the sourdough we usually buy.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
18th October 2025 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
