231 / 365
Solar Clothes Dryer
Our Amish neighbor was attempting to do laundry, but the weather wasn't cooperating. One moment the sun would shine, and the next it would be raining.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. 6 Seek the...
Photo Details
Dave
ace
The best kind
October 23rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A story telling image. I love the silhouettes of the hanging laundry
October 23rd, 2025
Skip Tribby
ace
@corinnec
- This is a small wash. Normally, it extends far to the right
October 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
Gosh that must be very challenging trying to get the clothes dry… and then they get very heavy when wet. I’m very happy to have a washer & dryer! Corinne is right… great storytelling image.
October 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
October 23rd, 2025
