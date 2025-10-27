Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Peruvian Lilies
My wife was having a bad day, so I tried to brighten it up for her.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
2
2
Skip Tribby
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
gloria jones
So lovely. Wonderful colors, details
October 31st, 2025
Lesley
Beautiful. Hope she’s feeling better soon.
October 31st, 2025
