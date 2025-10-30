Caught Yet Cradled



It began with a fall — gentle, unplanned, and irreversible. The leaf had clung to the branch for as long as it could, until the season whispered that it was time to let go. So it drifted, trusting the wind to carry it where it must go.



But freedom is not always flight. The leaf soon found itself caught — its journey paused in the quiet threads of a spider’s web. It struggled at first, as all living things do when their path is halted. Yet the more it strained, the more it felt the strength of what held it. The web did not imprison; it steadied.



The spider never meant to trap the leaf — it was simply there, doing what it was made to do: to weave, to hold, to endure. The leaf, too, had done what it was made to do: to grow, to turn, to fall.



And there, suspended between motion and stillness, the leaf learned something it had never known on the tree — that even in being caught, one can be part of a greater design.



When the next wind came, the leaf lifted free again. But it no longer feared the threads that had held it. For it had seen that not every web is a snare — some are the gentle hands of purpose, unseen yet unbroken.