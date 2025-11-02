Previous
Grazing In The Grass by skipt07
243 / 365

Grazing In The Grass

I went for a short walk and saw that our Amish neighbors had their cows and horses in the pasture. With the trees somewhat turning, I decided to snap this photo, which reminded me of an old 1970s song by The Friends of Distinction, "Grazing in the Grass." I think it is ironic that the beginning lyrics are:
"It sure is mellow grazin' in the grass
(Grazin' in the grass is a gas, baby, can you dig it)
What a trip just watchin' as the world goes past
(Grazin' in the grass is a gas, baby, can you dig it)"

That is considering all of this rhetoric about cow flatulence we hear about today.

https://youtu.be/qA5q3faUSWc?si=uaOUEnZ1uscJUHuy
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kareen King ace
GORGEOUS scene, Skip! :)
November 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stunning fall capture
November 3rd, 2025  
Lynne
Love your fall colors and the cows just add to the scene.
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact