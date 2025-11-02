I went for a short walk and saw that our Amish neighbors had their cows and horses in the pasture. With the trees somewhat turning, I decided to snap this photo, which reminded me of an old 1970s song by The Friends of Distinction, "Grazing in the Grass." I think it is ironic that the beginning lyrics are:"It sure is mellow grazin' in the grass(Grazin' in the grass is a gas, baby, can you dig it)What a trip just watchin' as the world goes past(Grazin' in the grass is a gas, baby, can you dig it)"That is considering all of this rhetoric about cow flatulence we hear about today.