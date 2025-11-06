Previous
A Leaf on Gravel by skipt07
248 / 365

A Leaf on Gravel

owo-4 Negative Space
I saw this leaf lying on a gravel driveway and decided it could be a choice for today's prompt. I think it might be a Linden Tree or Bass Wood leaf.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture
November 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2025  
