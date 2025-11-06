Sign up
A Leaf on Gravel
owo-4 Negative Space
I saw this leaf lying on a gravel driveway and decided it could be a choice for today's prompt. I think it might be a Linden Tree or Bass Wood leaf.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
6th November 2025 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture
November 7th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2025
