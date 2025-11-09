Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Utensils
owo-7 Flat Lay
I used my lightboard for this. Trying to place these precisely was a challenge in itself.
Thank you, Vikki, for another challenging One Week Only.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3280
photos
167
followers
156
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
9th November 2025 8:57pm
Tags
owo-8
summerfield
ace
awesome!
thank you for participating. we'll do it again next year!
November 10th, 2025
thank you for participating. we'll do it again next year!