Previous
Utensils by skipt07
251 / 365

Utensils

owo-7 Flat Lay


I used my lightboard for this. Trying to place these precisely was a challenge in itself.

Thank you, Vikki, for another challenging One Week Only.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
awesome!

thank you for participating. we'll do it again next year!
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact