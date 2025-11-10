Sign up
After doing the flay lay in last week's One Week Only Challenge, I thought I'd give it another try with a little more thought. Since my wife likes to sew, I thought I'd use some items used in sewing. I allowed her to place them on my lightbox.
10th November 2025
Babs
ace
Very creative
November 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Very nice and neat
November 12th, 2025
