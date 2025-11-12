Sign up
254 / 365
Evening Settles In
I have been trying to get this to where I wanted. This was actually taken in brighter light, but I darkened it using On1 Effects 2023, then, through a technique I learned from YouTuber PIXimperfect, I turned the lights on.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
5
1
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th November 2025 11:17am
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice result.
November 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture & lovely details at the front of this beautiful house. The lights are perfect.
November 16th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Nice.
November 16th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful shot of a fall evening
November 16th, 2025
