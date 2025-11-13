Previous
Big Ones, Small One, Short Ones, Tall Ones.
254 / 365

Big Ones, Small One, Short Ones, Tall Ones.

Today I did my walking in this old cemetery that was founded in 1799. Like many cemeteries at the beginning of this country, it is associated with a church.
13th November 2025

