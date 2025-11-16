Previous
The Day Couldn't Make Up Its Mind by skipt07
The Day Couldn't Make Up Its Mind

It was one of those days where one minute it was getting dark and it would snow, and a few minutes later it was sunny and bright.
skipt07
Ann H. LeFevre ace
On our side of the state it was overcast and windy, then windy and sunny, then overcast and windy, then windy and sunny....! Good catch of Mr. & Mrs. House Finch and friend.
November 16th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@olivetreeann - It's really hard to capture snow.
November 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that snow!
November 17th, 2025  
