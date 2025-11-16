Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
257 / 365
The Day Couldn't Make Up Its Mind
It was one of those days where one minute it was getting dark and it would snow, and a few minutes later it was sunny and bright.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3286
photos
167
followers
156
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
16th November 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
On our side of the state it was overcast and windy, then windy and sunny, then overcast and windy, then windy and sunny....! Good catch of Mr. & Mrs. House Finch and friend.
November 16th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@olivetreeann
- It's really hard to capture snow.
November 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that snow!
November 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close