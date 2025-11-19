Previous
A Shot in a Pinch by skipt07
260 / 365

A Shot in a Pinch

My back is still hurting, and I haven't yet gotten any results from the hospital or my doctor's office about what the X-rays showed. I called the doctor's office and was told it could take up to a week.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
*lynn ace
I like it! lovely curtains
November 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat b&w image...I am so sorry to hear about your back. X-ray results are usually given on the day of the x-ray at least that has been my experience. Take care.
November 22nd, 2025  
