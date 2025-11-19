Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
260 / 365
A Shot in a Pinch
My back is still hurting, and I haven't yet gotten any results from the hospital or my doctor's office about what the X-rays showed. I called the doctor's office and was told it could take up to a week.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3289
photos
167
followers
157
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
19th November 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
I like it! lovely curtains
November 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w image...I am so sorry to hear about your back. X-ray results are usually given on the day of the x-ray at least that has been my experience. Take care.
November 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close