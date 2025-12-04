Previous
Next
Nothing Special by skipt07
267 / 365

Nothing Special

I was sitting at our dining room table and was drinking from a bottle of water. I noticed the design in the plastic bottle created an interesting pattern based on what was behind it. So, I placed a paper "Happy Birthday" plate behind the bottle and kept turning the bottle and the plate until I came up with these colors.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a neat effect! Well spotted.
Skip, did you see that you won the last Eye of the Beholder challenge? I went looking for a current one but the announcement of your win seems to be the last update. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51515/eye-of-the-beholder-winner
December 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
very creative skip
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact