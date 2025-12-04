Nothing Special

I was sitting at our dining room table and was drinking from a bottle of water. I noticed the design in the plastic bottle created an interesting pattern based on what was behind it. So, I placed a paper "Happy Birthday" plate behind the bottle and kept turning the bottle and the plate until I came up with these colors.
Skip, did you see that you won the last Eye of the Beholder challenge? I went looking for a current one but the announcement of your win seems to be the last update. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51515/eye-of-the-beholder-winner