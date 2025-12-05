Previous
Almost Full Moon by skipt07
Almost Full Moon

I peeked out our front door and saw the moon rising, but the trees were in the way. Since it was so cold and my back was hurting, I chose to shoot as is instead of going out and trying to find a less obscured view.
Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love it, highly effective.
December 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh that's so good!
December 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This would work well as the cover of a mystery novel.
December 8th, 2025  
