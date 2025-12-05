Sign up
268 / 365
Almost Full Moon
I peeked out our front door and saw the moon rising, but the trees were in the way. Since it was so cold and my back was hurting, I chose to shoot as is instead of going out and trying to find a less obscured view.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Photo Details
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love it, highly effective.
December 8th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooooh that's so good!
December 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This would work well as the cover of a mystery novel.
December 8th, 2025
