274 / 365
Icicle Factory
The sun peeked out today, and icicles started appearing on our rain gutters. I captured these three of many, and it is a good thing I did because the next day it was warmer and they all disappeared.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
5
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Photo Details
Barb
ace
Pretty capture!
December 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Are they dangerous if they break off and fall?!!!!
December 18th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- These are little ones. You should have seen the ones that grew over a long period of time, many years ago. They got so big that I was afraid they would pull down our rain gutters. I eventually knocked them down. One, and I am not exaggerating, had to weigh at least 50 pounds (23 kg).
December 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@skipt07
wowsers!!
December 18th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Oh yah. When it hit the ground it made a thud sound, fell backwards toward the house and hit the vinyl siding putting a hole in the the siding. 😟
December 18th, 2025
